Avon Spunktacular Days Canceled

AVON -- Another central Minnesota community has canceled their citywide celebration this summer.

Organizers for Avon Spunktacular Days say this year's event has been canceled. The June 20th celebration would have been the 30th Anniversary season.

Foley, St. Cloud, Waite Park, and Sartell are among some of the other area cities that have elected to not hold city celebrations this summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sauk Rapids has also made adjustments to their community event.