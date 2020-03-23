Avon Shed A Total Loss Following Fire

AVON -- Authorities say a shed is a total loss following a fire in Avon Township over the weekend.

Fire crews were called to the 34000 block of Smiley Drive around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The homeowner, 47-year-old Brian Gertken, reported hearing a boom and then saw his outdoor wood boiler and shed on fire.

Authorities arrived to find the shed fully engulfed. The shed, two vehicles and two 4-wheelers were destroyed in the fire. Gertken's home and a nearby barn also suffered heat damage.

No one was hurt and the fire remains under investigation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day. Email *

(Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office)