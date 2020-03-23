Avon Shed A Total Loss Following Fire
AVON -- Authorities say a shed is a total loss following a fire in Avon Township over the weekend.
Fire crews were called to the 34000 block of Smiley Drive around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The homeowner, 47-year-old Brian Gertken, reported hearing a boom and then saw his outdoor wood boiler and shed on fire.
Authorities arrived to find the shed fully engulfed. The shed, two vehicles and two 4-wheelers were destroyed in the fire. Gertken's home and a nearby barn also suffered heat damage.
No one was hurt and the fire remains under investigation.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app