Average Gas Prices Unchanged in Minnesota

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices remained steady in Minnesota last week.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in the state are unchanged averaging $3.59. The national average price of gas has risen 6.2 cents, averaging $3.78.

The national average price for diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and is averaging $5.32.

Gas Buddy says just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gas prices rise last week. They say for now the rise brought on by tight supply has already started to ease and the declines should start again. The national diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week.

