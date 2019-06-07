Authorities Recover Body From Mississippi River

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office and St. Cloud Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a body recovered from the Mississippi River.

Authorities say they received a call around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a kayaker who had spotted what appeared to be a body on the west bank of the river, north of the St. Cloud Water Treatment Plant.

Deputies and officers retrieved the body of a man from the water. He is described as either white or native american, between the ages of 19 and 39, 5-foot-six, and around 150 pounds with no identifiying marks or tattoos.

Authorities say a small campsite was located nearby but do not know if it belonged to the man.

They also say he was wearing a white or gray t-shirt with green stripes, tan jean shorts with stitching on the back pockets, and black socks and appeared to have been in the water for some time.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 320-251-4240.