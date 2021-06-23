Audio/Visual Military Exhibit Coming to St. Cloud [PODCAST]

A grouping of 5 military paintings along with an audio/visual interactive kiosk that explains the history of each military branch as it relates to the history of the United States in coming to St. Cloud's Rivers Edge Convention Center. The five paintings that will permanently be on display on the first floor of the Rivers Edge Convention Center are high quality reproductions of the original 2009 Charles Kapsner 8 foot by 10 foot paintings that are hanging in the Committal Hall at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls near Camp Ripley.

I was joined on WJON by Burt Dubow, Len Wohlman and King Banaian on WJON today. The three have each been involved in the process of brining this exhibit to St. Cloud. Listen to our conversation below.

King Banaian, Len Wohlman, and Burt Dubow (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

Banaian lent his voice to describe the paintings for the exhibit with the assistance of Marco helping out with the interactive technology. Over a period of 12 years Wohlman and Dubow says a group of volunteers including them raised funds from over 800 individuals, corporations, foundations and veterans organizations for the monument north of Little Falls. In St. Cloud volunteers raised over $150,000 to fund the the original paintings and a permanent exhibit of high quality reproductions of the paintings. Dubow, Wohlman and Banaian and others are gathering July 1st from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. honoring the installation of this new interactive kiosk. Due to pandemic restrictions the event isn't open to the public. When the Rivers Edge Convention reopens to the public which could happen as early as July the exhibit will be available for all.

