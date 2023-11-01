As A Crow Flies, Rodrigo Mystery Artist Revealed

Olivia Rodrigo is going to perform at the 2023 Rock& Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Friday and everyone has been speculating about who the mystery artist she is going to be performing with is.

It was revealed today, that she will be joined by one of her heroes, 2023 inductee, Sheryl Crow. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman John Sykes let slip that the mystery artist was Crow in an interview with the New York Times. Other performers at the induction ceremony include Elton John, Stevie Nicks, H.E.R., New Edition, St. Vincent, and more.

The 2023 inductees are Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, the Spinners, and George Michael.

