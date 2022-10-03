CALLING ALL LOVERS OF MINNESOTA CUISINE

If you love being in the kitchen, and the recipes you make today still bring you back to a time when you were with family and friends, then this is an event you won't want to miss. I love to cook; maybe I'm a strange duck, but being in the kitchen cooking makes it easier to wash dishes, clean floors, and clean things. Thumbing through recipe cards from my Mom and Grandmothers from their favorites from years gone by brings me peace and a feeling of accomplishment.

That's why I think you might enjoy this book by Author Stepanie Hansen. It's stories from the cabin and delicious simple recipes; all mixed up in this recipe book filled with color.

MEET THE AUTHOR AT GREAT RIVER

Minnesota Author Stephanie Hansen, will be coming to the Great River Regional Library in Rockford, this Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm. The event is free to attend. She will be talking about her book "True North Cabin Cookbook" - Recipes & Stories from A North Woods Table. Click HERE to learn more.

STEPHANIE HANSEN

Stephanie will be sharing some of her favorite stories and recipes from the book and hopes that everyone will find something relatable and delicious in her book. She shares recipes that are simple and straightforward, with ingredients from the pantry to the garden.

ARE YOU A FOODIE?

If you are into delicious foods and have a local individual that you would like us to feature, please let me know by contacting me at Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

