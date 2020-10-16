Are You a “Cat Whisperer?” Take the Quiz and Find Out

ARE YOU A CAT WHISPERER?

If you KNOW what I'm talking about, you probably are one. I grew up on a farm, and my earliest memories are of playing with kittens and cats on the farm. I would search out litters of kittens, I would follow momma cats and gain their trust and watch their babies when they needed a break. I would name them one by one...I would love them, feed them, and do it over and over again.

I learned how to approach kittens that had never seen a person before. I learned how to be patient and kind. If you know what I'm talking about, and you love our furry friends, Tri County Humane Society is looking for your help.

BECOME A FOSTER

There are many different reasons an animal made need a temporary Foster home. Perhaps the animal is too young, possibly sick or injured; sometimes they just need to be taught some manners.

Paula and Brend Jacobs explain below, just how important a Foster parent can be to an animal in need. Watch below.

WOULD YOU BE A GOOD PET FOSTER PARENT?

Sometimes you wonder if you might be the one a special pet is looking for? Maybe you've never fostered before, or don't know anyone who has been a foster. Is it right for you? Will you have the time? What does it take to be a Foster parent to pets? What is the time commitment?

FIND OUT MORE

If you would like to consider the opportunity, please click HERE to learn more about becoming a Pet Foster parent today. You can also contact Vicki at the Tri County Humane Society if you would like to speak to her about it.

