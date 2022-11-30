Apple Names the App of the Year
UNDATED (WJON News) - Apple announced its pick for “App of the Year” this week.
Officials at Apple spotlighted 16 apps and games available at the App Store that they say “inspire users to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and family”.
The winners of the 2022 App Awards are:
BeReal: An app that helps users live in the moment, BeReal asks all users to snap a picture and upload it to the app at a random time every day.
GoodNotes 5: A note-taking app that saves all notes to the cloud, allowing users to access the notes from any of their devices.
MacFamilyTree 10: An app that helps discover your family history with 3D views, diagrams, and reports.
Apex Legends Mobile: A strategy battle-royale shooter game.
Moncage: A puzzle game housed in a cube where every side is a different world.
Inscryption: A card-based game featuring escape-room-like puzzles.
For more than ten years, the App Store has selected the best apps and games at the end of the year. The Apple App Store currently houses more than 1.8 million apps and is visited by more than half a billion people each week.
