Apparently Minnesotans Want THIS More Than The Other Guys

WHAT DO WE REALLY WANT

Here in Minnesota, there are a lot of things we want. We want to be able to play outdoors. We want different seasons. We want snow. We want to go fishing and camping. We enjoy our craft beers and fall festivals. We enjoy going to concerts all summer long for a whole weekend at a time. But there's something that makes us just a tad bit different than our friends and neighbors in the Twin Cities. The desire to be rich.

Get our free mobile app

MONEY MONEY MONEY

PlayUSA recently conducted some research online to see where Americans are most eager to become a Millionaire. The research doesn't mean that people know HOW to become a Millionaire, but it did study what locations were googling "how to become a millionaire' more than others...and we just happened to be in the top 10. Although Minnesota as a whole came in about 29th on the list, Minneapolis as a city was number 5 on the list of people who want to become a Millionaire.

The cities that have people determined to become Millionaires were as follows:

Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Tampa, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Minneapolis, Minnesota Baltimore, Maryland Raleigh, North Carolina Memphis, Tennessee Denver, Colorado Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Apparently if you live in Tulsa, Oklahoma, you really don't care much about being rich; or maybe rich means something totally different to the Okies.

WHAT WE ARE REALLY GOOGLING

Overall during the pandemic, "how to become a millionaire' was googled 22% more than in the past. Apparently all that time at home got us all thinking about how to make money as many were afraid of losing their jobs and not knowing what our future was going to look like.

Do you want to be a Millionaire? I think I would have to say that I'd be okay with it.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

READ MORE: See 50 remote jobs that can pay well

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle