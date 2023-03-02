Anyone In Minnesota Want to Tip Their Landlord? TikTok Suggests It. [Video]

Anyone In Minnesota Want to Tip Their Landlord? TikTok Suggests It. [Video]

Photo by Robert Linder on Unsplash

TikTok constantly has challenges, tips for cooking, make-up, fashion and beyond. It also has lots of suggestions. Sometimes those suggestions can be really good ideas, while other times they'll make you wonder how in the world this idea ever even came to be. That was exactly the thought I had when I stumbled across the TikTok suggesting something I never would have thought about.

Get our free mobile app

The suggestion: Tip your landlord. Don't believe it? See for yourself the TikTok that has since gone viral.

 

@twoguystakeonrealestate When you’re paying your landlord the rent and a tipping screen appears… #investmentproperty #realestateinvesting #passiveincome ♬ Cooking Time - Lux-Inspira


Say What?

What do you think about that Minnesota? Would you ever tip your landlord? Honestly, my first thought was, isn't that called rent? A lot of people had opinions on this video and the idea of tipping your landlord. One reply immediately said "no way this isn't satire". Others had my same thought that the rent is tip enough.

While others bring up the point, if you're trying to compare this to a server, a lot of them don't get paid much. Putting it into perspective just a little bit. In Minnesota servers get at least minimum wage, but at $10.59 an hour and forty hours a week that totals a little over $1600 a month, and that's not with taxes taken out, so tips are truly appreciated at that point. (I'm not good at math so don't judge me and my math skills please)

Get our free mobile app

Not saying I don't appreciate what my rental company does for me. Because I do. However, I am also paying for everything from rent, electric, internet, water, sewer, garbage and more. It used to be that rent covered a lot of that, but things keep changing. Especially after COVID. What I'm hoping though is that it doesn't change so much that landlords really do expect a tip.

What do you think, would you tip your landlord on a monthly basis? Share your opinion or thoughts via our app.

Get our free mobile app

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022

St. Joseph's on the Grow!

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

 

 

 

Filed Under: Minnesota renting question, renting in Minnesota, Should Minnesotans tip landlords, tipping landlords, would you tip your landlord in Minnesota
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON