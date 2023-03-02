TikTok constantly has challenges, tips for cooking, make-up, fashion and beyond. It also has lots of suggestions. Sometimes those suggestions can be really good ideas, while other times they'll make you wonder how in the world this idea ever even came to be. That was exactly the thought I had when I stumbled across the TikTok suggesting something I never would have thought about.

Get our free mobile app

The suggestion: Tip your landlord. Don't believe it? See for yourself the TikTok that has since gone viral.



Say What?

What do you think about that Minnesota? Would you ever tip your landlord? Honestly, my first thought was, isn't that called rent? A lot of people had opinions on this video and the idea of tipping your landlord. One reply immediately said "no way this isn't satire". Others had my same thought that the rent is tip enough.

While others bring up the point, if you're trying to compare this to a server, a lot of them don't get paid much. Putting it into perspective just a little bit. In Minnesota servers get at least minimum wage, but at $10.59 an hour and forty hours a week that totals a little over $1600 a month, and that's not with taxes taken out, so tips are truly appreciated at that point. (I'm not good at math so don't judge me and my math skills please)

Get our free mobile app

Not saying I don't appreciate what my rental company does for me. Because I do. However, I am also paying for everything from rent, electric, internet, water, sewer, garbage and more. It used to be that rent covered a lot of that, but things keep changing. Especially after COVID. What I'm hoping though is that it doesn't change so much that landlords really do expect a tip.

What do you think, would you tip your landlord on a monthly basis? Share your opinion or thoughts via our app.

Get our free mobile app

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022

St. Joseph's on the Grow!

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

