Annual Rock 4 Alzheimer’s this Sunday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH -- The annual Rock 4 Alzheimer's event is this Sunday in St. Joseph.
Gates open at noon at Bad Habit Brewing Company. Some of the performers including Anderson Daniel's at 2:15 p.m., Collective Unconscious at 3:30 p.m., Slip Twister at 5:00 p.m., and the Killer Vees at 6:35 p.m.
The one-day concert raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer's and all other forms of dementia. A portion of the proceeds also fund The Bobby & Karen Vee Scholarship for Youth Arts & Music in Central Minnesota.
