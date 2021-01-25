All District 742 Staff Given Opportunity to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

ST. CLOUD -- All staff within District 742 will have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week.

The St. Cloud Area School District was one of a handful of school districts across the state chosen to have all staff receive the vaccine, if they wanted to.

Laurie Putnum is the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education for District 742. She says this is an excellent opportunity for their teachers.

This is fantastic timing as our students will be retuning to our schools next week. We are so thankful and appreciative to the combine efforts of the Department of Health, Stearns County Public Health and CentraCare for making this opportunity happen for our staff.

She says all staff wanting to be vaccinated have currently scheduled appointments through the county, state and CentraCare to get their first dose of the vaccine by the end of this week.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for its staff. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says on Friday they learned they would be getting 375 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through the state and county public health departments.

He says because they have more staff than vaccines available, they spent the weekend seeing how many employees are interested in receiving the vaccine. District official also began prioritizing who is most at risk.

Bergstrom says they are pleased for the opportunity to have more staff vaccinated and hope to have the ability to vaccinate all staff in the near future.

