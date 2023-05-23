All Aboard! Train Days 2023 Are Coming To The Union Depot In St. Paul
LET'S GO SEE THE TRAINS!
Are your kids obsessed with Thomas the Tank Engine? My kids loved trains when they were little, and our house was lined with tiny wooden railroad tracks leading from their bedroom to the kitchen. The fascination was real. You and your kids can learn all about trains at this FREE event coming to the Union Depot in St. Paul in June.
ALL ABOARD! TRAIN DAYS 2023 ARE COMING IN JUNE
Train Days are coming to Union Depot in St. Paul on Saturday, June 3rd, and Sunday, June 4th, 2023.
Train Days 2023 is a FREE celebration of trains; whether you love toy trains, use trains for transportation, or just have a fascination with the history of what the train means to our modern day of living.
TRAIN DAY FAMILY ACTIVITIES
Train Days will include a number of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, including the following:
- Craft Kits
- Coloring Kits
- Model Trains
- Kids activities area
- DJ
- Contest for the whole family to enjoy
- Bus Tours
- Train Equipment Tours
- Oversized Games like Giant Checkers, Giant Chess, Giant Connect Four, and Giant Jenga
- Historic Exhibit of the Steam Locomotive
TAKE A TOUR
Tour some really cool trains including the private car Caritas, which was originally built as a sleeping car in 1948. Also, a 'Skytop' train, was constructed by The Milwaukee Road by Milwaukee shops in 1948.
There will also be a vendor marketplace for you to visit. There will be large model trains on display, and even food trucks for you to purchase food for your family.
The Union Depot is located in the Waiting Room at Union Depot:
THE UNION DEPOT
(In the Waiting Room)
214 4TH STREET EAST
ST PAUL MN 55101