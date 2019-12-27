Age limit now 21 across US for cigarettes, tobacco products

UNDATED -- Anyone under 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco product in the U.S.

A new law enacted last week by Congress also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping devices that heat a liquid containing nicotine.

The change took effect immediately after President Donald Trump signed a spending bill last week that included the age increase.

About a third of states already had restricted tobacco sales to those 21 and older. This makes it nationwide.