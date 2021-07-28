After Morning Storms, More Severe Weather Possible Later

UNDATED -- We had a few thunderstorm warnings early Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. The National Weather Service issued warnings for parts of Stearns, Meeker, Todd, and Kandiyohi counties.

The warnings were in effect from just before 5:00 a.m. until 6:15 a.m. Wind up to 60 miles an hour and half dollar size hail were associated with these storms.

Sauk Centre Police have posted on Facebook some downed trees in their community.

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte tells WJON news that her team will continue to assess reports of any damage in the county throughout the morning.

An outbreak of more severe thunderstorms will occur later Wednesday. Storms will develop this afternoon across northern Minnesota, become a line and accelerate southeastward across Wisconsin during the evening.

National Weather Service

Get our free mobile app

Widespread wind damage, very large hail, and a few tornadoes are expected with the line of storms.

Have a way to receive warnings and be prepared to seek shelter quickly with these fast moving storms.