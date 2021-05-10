After Cold Night, Warmer Weather is on the Way

UNDATED -- High pressure moving across the area will make for clear skies and diminished winds Monday night, allowing for cold overnight temperatures.

Tuesday morning lows will drop to near and slightly below freezing.

Freeze Warnings are in place for central Wisconsin with Frost Advisories in place for southern Minnesota into far western Wisconsin.

The normal high this time of the year for St. Cloud is 66 degrees. The normal low this time of the year is 44 degrees.

National Weather Service

After the cool start to this week, noticeably warmer temperatures will arrive by midweek with the trend of above-normal temperatures still expected going into the latter portion of May.

A string of days in the lower 70s is in the forecast for next week.

