MEET HURTS DONUTS

This weekend, I made a trip to West Des Moines, Iowa to visit my boyfriend's daughter. She took us on a tour around town, stopping at many fun places; but maybe one of the best-kept secrets around the area is this one, and I'd love for someone to bring it here to central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

THE HURTS DONUTS COMPANY

I think I've found the next restaurant chain that needs to find its way here into central Minnesota.

The Hurts Donut Company has only 20 locations across the US right now, but we could be next, couldn't we?

The Hurtz Donut Company has a really unique story, and has a slogan; Open 25 hours a day, 8 days a week. The day before they opened their business, they made their very first donut. The owners learned how to make donuts by watching Youtube videos, and bought all of their equipment off Craigslist, not even knowing if it would work!

They had less than $7 in their bank account when they opened their doors, and now they've opened stores all across the US and won the Economic Impact of the Year award in 2016 and 2017.

They have an ambulance with lights to deliver your Hurts Donut in those 'I just have to have a donut' times and have crazy out-of-this-world flavors. They have sort of a big hair 80s theme going on, and you can actually watch them frosting and making donuts as you place your order.

They also offer up some delicious frappes, coffees, and espresso drinks, along with the standard cooler full of milk, chocolate milk, water, and other beverages.

I tried the Maple Bacon long john, which I have to admit, was absolutely covered in bacon and delicious maple frosting. It's big enough to share with 4 people.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

These were some of the delicious varieties I brought home to my kids. Red Velvet, German Chocolate, Lemon Pie and Caramel Chocolate. Can you say Yummy?!

Hurts Donuts claims they are 'the rebel' of all donuts, and I think I agree. Just look at some of these flavors:

Andes Mint

Bavarian

English Gentleman

ET

Fruity Pebbles

Maple Bacon

White and Nerdy

Cotton Candy

Smores

Birthday Cake

Fruit Loop

Monster

Oreo

Twix

Snickers

That's just some of the crazy flavors I saw when I was there. So...who will it be? Who is going to bring this crazy company to central Minnesota?

Minnesota's Most Expensive AirBnB is $4,000 a Night

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans