UNDATED -- With temperatures a bit above normal, a prolonged dry pattern will return through next weekend.

National Weather Service

There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday, but the majority won't see anything.

Enjoy the temperatures Sunday as highs will rise back into the upper 80s to lower 90s by Monday and Tuesday.

Here in St. Cloud, we had.27 inches of rain on Saturday.

