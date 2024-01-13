Adults Can Learn Important Lessons From This 10-Year-Old Minnesota Rock Star

TALENTED GIRL HAS AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE

This is one little girl that I would love to meet. Finding music helped me make friends in school and find my voice, and it sounds like Mira Babal, a 10-year-old from Minnetonka is the kind of girl on the same journey; with a twist.

Mira is quite the musician. She can play multiple instruments, including the drums, guitar, piano/keyboard, violin, and ukulele. On top of that, she is also a singer and songwriter at 10 years old. She has been drawn to music her entire life, playing music since she was just 3 years old!

HUGE DISCONNECT BETWEEN ADULTS AND CHILDREN

Mira likes to create music that is 'thought-provoking.' For someone who is 10 years old, she is sending us a message through her music; and right now, that message is; that there is a huge disconnect between adults and children.

She is so passionate about sending her message, that she recorded a song called 'Mad for No Reason.' She even has a music video that spread like wildfire through the 5th grade and opened up the door for her to make new friends.

In an interview with KARE11, Mira shared some important points through her song. She told KARE11 that adults don't understand that kids want to be heard. She also thinks that adults get frustrated and children get blamed for things they don't do. It's not just parents, but teachers and other adults as well that do this.

MAD FOR NO REASON

Mira says that she wants to continue to write and sing music that delivers a message. How old is she again? I think the adults reading this could learn some great life lessons from a child's perspective through the music of Mira Babal.

You can watch Mira's video below.

FINDING HER VOICE

I hope that Mira inspires more kids to find their voice in sharing with adults how they feel; their struggles and successes and helps us all communicate better with one another.

