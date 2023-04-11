A New Minnesota Take on an Old Video Game is Hilarious

Anyone else remember the game The Oregon Trail? Probably a silly questions, as I feel in the last couple of years its made a bit of a return and the nostalgia of it, brings back happy memories of playing it in elementary and junior high.

Get our free mobile app

Sometimes you won the game, other times you lost because you had died of dysentery or some disease you had not heard of other than in the game and maybe history books. Here's a brief little history of it, in case you are just learning about it.

It's a fun and memorable game and it shouldn't surprise me that someone on reddit decided they should give it the old Minnesota take and make it fit for spring. In one a meme that may have made me laugh harder than I should, Hup110516 shared this:

"You have died of potholes"

Is about as appropriate as one can get right now in Minnesota. Here in St. Cloud, I feel at times I'll get pulled over and asked if I've been drinking in the middle of the day because I was swerving quite a bit. But the truth is I'm just trying to avoid big potholes and not completely ruin my car and I think there are plenty of others trying to do the same. This year seems to be particularly bad because of the unusual warm ups we've had here and there followed by more snow and freezing.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, there's nothing they can do to repair the roads completely until it warms up for good, so workers have been tirelessly putting band-aids over the potholes until they can really fix them. Here's to hoping it happens soon, but in the mean time if you can't beat 'em, might as well as join in the Minnesota Trail conversation as I've learned so much:

Such as did you know:

or have a good laugh with comments like:

and



So drive careful Minnesota and here's to hoping a more permanent fix gets in place before the car is ruined!

So Long! Minnesota's Ugliest Car Just Got Drove Off To Michigan Alex Wayne recently bought a mash-up of a Minnesota vehicle. It's a Mini Cooper frame with a Chevy Express van skeleton on top. This vehicle definitely turns some heads as it goes by, but it was supposed to do that.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.