A $200,000 Winning Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Little Falls Before Christmas
Someone in Central Minnesota recently had a payday! The Holiday Stationstore in Little Falls had a $200,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold right before Christmas!
According to the Minnesota State Lottery website the scratch-off sold was a winning Jumbo Bucks $10 ticket.
But that wasn't the only big-money winner in Central Minnesota before the holidays. In addition to a winning scratch-off ticket being sold in Little Falls, a $77,777 winning ticket was sold in Watkins the day before.
The Minnesota State Lottery website states that the Liquor Warehouse in Watkins sold the winning Ruby Red 7s scratch-off ticket on December 22nd. The ticket cost the winner $5 to buy their chance at winning.
Minnesota law recently changed that winners no longer need to reveal their identities.
In other lottery news, tonight's Mega Millions drawing is worth more than a half billion dollars.
ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery