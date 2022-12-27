A $200,000 Winning Scratch Off Ticket Sold In Little Falls Before Christmas

Someone in Central Minnesota recently had a payday! The Holiday Stationstore in Little Falls had a $200,000 winning scratch-off ticket sold right before Christmas!

According to the Minnesota State Lottery website the scratch-off sold was a winning Jumbo Bucks $10 ticket.

But that wasn't the only big-money winner in Central Minnesota before the holidays. In addition to a winning scratch-off ticket being sold in Little Falls, a $77,777 winning ticket was sold in Watkins the day before.

The Minnesota State Lottery website states that the Liquor Warehouse in Watkins sold the winning Ruby Red 7s scratch-off ticket on December 22nd. The ticket cost the winner $5 to buy their chance at winning.

Minnesota law recently changed that winners no longer need to reveal their identities.

In other lottery news, tonight's Mega Millions drawing is worth more than a half billion dollars.