8 Signs MN Spring Is Right Around The Corner, Really!

It's hard to believe with the weather we've been experiencing in Minnesota, but spring is right around the corner. Even though we're in a Winter Storm Warning, signs of a looming spring are all around us. Don't believe me? See for yourself below.

Fat Tuesday is just one week away! Get your King Cakes ready!

And, that can only mean one thing...Lent begins on March 2nd! And, of course, Friday night fish fry season will be back as well!

Daylight Savings Time begins in less than a month (Sunday, March 13). That's right...soon the days will be getting longer and the sun won't set before 7 p.m.

Seasonal Dairy Queen restaurants are reopening this week. You can actually enjoy a Blizzard in what feels like a blizzard. Sauk Rapids DQ announced they're opening Friday as well as the St. Cloud DQ near Division Street.

Girl Scout cookies are already on-sale. That's always my ultimate sign that spring is looming.

Baseball Spring Training gets underway this Saturday. It doesn't get more spring than that! Perhaps grill up a brat and pretend you're hanging out at Target Field.

Groundhog Day already happened. Yep, it's already behind us--and we're already a few weeks into our 6 more weeks of winter prediction.

Spring is actually less than a month away. It officially begins on Sunday, March 20.