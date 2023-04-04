8 Minnesota Suggestions On What to Wear to Keep Warm

Living in Minnesota there is one thing you learn to do and do it well. That is dress warm. We have dealt with more winter than we would like to admit this year so far. But with the glimpse of 50's in the future there is hope it might be in the rear view soon. As great as we Minnesotans can be at dealing with winter and colder weather, sometimes we are reminded not everyone that moves to this state know yet how to deal with it.

Get our free mobile app

My boyfriend, from Texas, might be an exception to the rule. He's oftentimes warmer than I am and I'm the one wearing more layers. But then you have those who are moving to the state who ask the question such as this one asked on reddit:

Good question.

What should you wear to stay warm in Minnesota?

Granted they asked what brand to wear, but we know there is more than just brands to help stay warm here in Minnesota. Here are some of the good ideas that were shared:

Layers:

When in doubt, dress in layers. My mom would tell us that often and dress us in multiple layers growing up. The day can start out really nice or really cold here in Minnesota and change within hours or sometimes even minutes. wonder-field5050 not only suggested layers to the soon to be transplant, but elaborated even more from there as you can see:

Columbia:

Columbia is a solid choice of brand if looking for warm, yet stylish and as one commenter mentioned:

Get our free mobile app

and who doesn't love a good sale!

Carhart:

I feel if my dad knew what reddit was and was to answer, this is the exact brand he would say something similar to this:

For as long as I have been alive, all nearly 42 years, my dad has always owned a Carhart. He's done concrete construction most of his life and he will swear up and down about how great it is and I'll take him at his word because he works out in the cold more than I ever have.

Mountain Hardwear:

I'll admit I didn't really know what "Mountain Hardwear" was, so after looking them up. I'll take this suggestion as a solid one. This California based company appears to have some know how on good products for camping and outdoors and you can see for yourself more on it here.

Outerwear:

You don't just want to get a coat. You also want snow pants, mittens, gloves, scarfs, thicker socks and the list goes on. All of this is in addition to the layers as mentioned above. The more to keep you warm, the better!

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Dmitry Ratushny on Unsplash Photo by Dmitry Ratushny on Unsplash loading...

The North Face:

I have owned several North Face jackets myself and have had good luck with them. However, not everyone is a fan, as one lets it be known in the comments:

Duluth Trading:

Anyone who might just be moving to Minnesota might think that this company is based in Duluth, Minnesota. I am here to tell you it is not. It actually was started in our neighboring state of Wisconsin back in 1989 and was suggested by a few in the reddit thread.

Heated Blanket

Okay, maybe it's technically not something you would wear. But to anyone not used to the cold and moving up here to Minnesota, it might be a great idea to have one on your bed or to wrap yourself in while on the couch during a blustery, snowy, winter day.

At the end of the day, there are tons of suggestions and we all have our favorite. It's just a matter of what works for us. Best piece of advice is taking said suggestions and shopping around to find what you like and what works for you.

Good luck staying warm and wait for the summer, you'll be happy you came!

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Come Visit St. Augusta, Minnesota in Pictures

Avon, Minnesota...in Pictures