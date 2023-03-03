8 Features You Hardly Find In Cars Anymore

I was talking to a co worker this morning and the subject was, things that just disappeared from most vehicles over the years.

Here are just a few;

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Cigarette lighters/Ash trays They used to be in all vehicles but over the years they have all but gone away. Might have to do with the decline in the number of smokers nowadays.

upsplash upsplash loading...

Push button radios Do you remember when radios had push buttons and when you wanted to program your favorite stations into the radio, you had to set the dial to the station, pull out the button then push it back in? Hi tech stuff.

Get our free mobile app

Upsplash Upsplash loading...

Vent windows Those little kind of triangular shaped windows in the front seat side window. Air conditioned cars weren't as plentiful then. Pushing that little window open would really help circulate some air through the vehicle.

High beam light switch Now, in most cars, you control the high beam lights with a lever on the steering column. Years ago, there was a little knob to the left of the brake pedal you pushed with your foot to turn you high beam lights on and off.

Roll down windows Power windows were pretty rare decades ago. You actually had to manually roll the windows up and down. Now, I think most all vehicles feature power windows.

Upslpash Upslpash loading...

Bench Seats Most vehicles had bench seats in the front. Bucket seats were only available in the more sporty type cars. I heard (wink) that they were great for those extracurricular activities when parked out on a county road at night.

Tank heaters These may still be available but I haven't seen any for several years. You could plug your car tank heater in on cold nights and the tank heater would keep your engine oil warm for an easier start in the morning.

Upsplash Upsplash loading...

Radio antenna A metal rod mounted usually on the right side of the car hood. Later auto manufacturers would imbed them in the windshield.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage