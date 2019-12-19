7 Things to Know About Hockey Day MN 2020

Hockey Day Minnesota is fast approaching.

Here are seven things you should know:

1. Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 marks the 14th year of Hockey Day Minnesota

2. Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 will be held in Minneapolis this year. All games but the final one will be held at Parade Stadium near the Minneapolis Sculpture Gardens. The final game between the Wild and Dallas Stars will be at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

3. Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 is a three-day affair running Thursday, January 16 through Saturday, January 18.

4. Eight games will be be played over the course of those three days -- two Thursday evening, two Friday evening and four throughout Saturday. See the full schedule below.

5. All four of Saturday's games will be televised on Fox Sports North.

6. Caribou Coffee is once again getting involved, this year offering exclusive Hockey Day MN 2020 mugs and the return of its Bold North Blend online and in select stores. A portion of proceeds from both items (Dec. 17 - Jan. 18) will go back to support Minneapolis Youth Hockey.

7. Tickets are on sale now and range from $17 (per game for students) to $75 for a three-day package. Through January 4, take $10 off a three-day ticket package with the code HOLIDAY.

For all other details on Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 check out the official website or follow along on Facebook.

