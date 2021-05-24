4th of July Fireworks Cancelled in Minneapolis

THE BIG FIREWORKS DISPLAY IS OFF FOR JULY 4TH 2021

The Twin Cities has become known for its' amazing 4th of July Fireworks each year, wowing around 75,000 fan along the riverfront; but this year, once again, they will not be holding the popular "Red, White & Boom!" event.

The reason for the fantastic fireworks not being held again this year? Time. According to the website, there just isn't enough time to plan for the event. Each year, it takes about 6 months to plan for the event as people have come to know it.

Get our free mobile app

WAS THE CANCELLATION DUE TO VIOLENCE IN THE AREA?

Even though the Covid-19 Restrictions have been lifted, they say they simply do not have enough time to make the event a possibility this year.

While they won't be having their huge fantastic fireworks celebration, there was no indication that the cancellation had anything to do with the violence in the area.

Even though Minneapolis won't be able to celebrate the 4th of July with the big festival the way they want to, they ARE planning on having many mini celebrations throughout the city. So far, these mini events have not yet been posted, but they are working out the details. You'll be able to find the area events for the 4th of July by clicking HERE closer to the 4th of July holiday.

WILL THE FIREWORKS DISPLAY RETURN IN 2022?

Red, White & Boom! has been promised to return for 4th of July, 2022. Normally, the celebration begins with a half marathon, 5K and relay, followed by live music and family activities that lead up to the big fireworks celebration at 10 pm.

You can find a list of Fireworks celebrations that are scheduled across the state by clicking HERE now.