41st Annual St. Cloud Catholic Charities Mardi Gras Event Coming Up Next Month
This is the time of year for giving. And even though we have gone through another Christmas holiday, the giving continues into the new year.
One of the more elaborate fundraisers of the new year is the 41st annual Mardi Gras event. This event is put on by St. Cloud Catholic Charities.
With musical entertainment, a silent auction and more, you’ll have fun and feel good knowing you’re supporting Catholic Charities Domus Transitional Housing and Emergency Services while also helping your neighbors.
Thank you for supporting our mission of serving and enhancing human dignity for people of all faiths and beliefs throughout central Minnesota.
This event is a fun, event that has great music, entertainment, as stated above, and all for a great cause, and will be held at River's Edge Event Center on January 27th. Tickets are on sale now, as well as sponsorships available.
If you would like to become a sponsor, in whatever level that you can do, you are able to do that through their website, with several levels to choose from. If you just want to participate in the evening's events, you can do that as well. The tickets to the event are $110 per individual.
The ticket that you purchase will include the cocktail hour, dinner, silent auction participation and evening entertainment. You can see the schedule for the evening here:
5:00 - 7:30 pm Social
Hors d'oeuvres provided by Custom Catering by Short Stop
Music performed by Vista Jazz Club
Silent Auction and Plinko Game hosted by Coborn's Liquor
7:30 pm Gourmet Dinner & Program
Catered by Custom Catering by Short Stop
Program:
Renae Sternke, Acting Executive Director/
Chief Operating Officer Catholic Charities
Dan Barth, President, Diversified Media Resources, Inc. (DMR)
Fund A Need Presenter
Heads and Tails (Round 1)
8:30 - 11:30 pm Entertainment & Dancing
Dancing with the Fabulous Armadillos
King Cake Game
Heads and Tails (Round 2)
If you are unfamiliar with what a King Cake is, it's a tradition from New Orleans that includes a brightly colored "cake" which really resembles a pastry, with a hidden baby baked into the cake. If you find the baby then you become the "king" and you are also responsible for hosting the mardi gras festivities the following year. Not sure that anyone really follows those rules, but it's fun to find the baby.
More information on Catholic Charities Mardi Gras on their website.
LOOK: Most famous musician born the same year as you
Gallery Credit: Jason Kessler
LOOK: We ranked 20 former group members by their solo career success—here's who's #1
Gallery Credit: Emma Madden