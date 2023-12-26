This is the time of year for giving. And even though we have gone through another Christmas holiday, the giving continues into the new year.

Get our free mobile app

One of the more elaborate fundraisers of the new year is the 41st annual Mardi Gras event. This event is put on by St. Cloud Catholic Charities.

This event is a fun, event that has great music, entertainment, as stated above, and all for a great cause, and will be held at River's Edge Event Center on January 27th. Tickets are on sale now, as well as sponsorships available.

If you would like to become a sponsor, in whatever level that you can do, you are able to do that through their website, with several levels to choose from. If you just want to participate in the evening's events, you can do that as well. The tickets to the event are $110 per individual.

The ticket that you purchase will include the cocktail hour, dinner, silent auction participation and evening entertainment. You can see the schedule for the evening here:

5:00 - 7:30 pm Social Hors d'oeuvres provided by Custom Catering by Short Stop Music performed by Vista Jazz Club Silent Auction and Plinko Game hosted by Coborn's Liquor 7:30 pm Gourmet Dinner & Program Catered by Custom Catering by Short Stop Program: Renae Sternke, Acting Executive Director/ Chief Operating Officer Catholic Charities Dan Barth, President, Diversified Media Resources, Inc. (DMR) Fund A Need Presenter Heads and Tails (Round 1) 8:30 - 11:30 pm Entertainment & Dancing Dancing with the Fabulous Armadillos King Cake Game Heads and Tails (Round 2)

If you are unfamiliar with what a King Cake is, it's a tradition from New Orleans that includes a brightly colored "cake" which really resembles a pastry, with a hidden baby baked into the cake. If you find the baby then you become the "king" and you are also responsible for hosting the mardi gras festivities the following year. Not sure that anyone really follows those rules, but it's fun to find the baby.

king cake surrounded by mardi gras decorations Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

More information on Catholic Charities Mardi Gras on their website.