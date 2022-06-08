4 Local Nonprofits Awarded $267K in Grants from Foundation

UNDATED -- Four nonprofits in the tri-county area are getting big checks from the Initiative Foundation.

The Foundation has awarded a total of $1 million to 15 nonprofits through the Transforming Funding for Nonprofits program supported by the Otto Bremer Trust. The grants range from $50,000 to $100,000.

Locally, Homeless Helping Homeless Lincoln Center in St. Cloud is receiving $100,000 to help them remodel its low-barrier shelter. They plan to add private, locked areas and convert the current sleeping area into a dining and lounge space.

Higher Works Collaborative in St. Cloud is getting $62,000 to open a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Learning Center. A space where clients can attend workshops and training. They also want to hire a coordinator and buy a passenger van.

Big Lake Community Food Shelf is getting $55,000. They'll use the grant to make the current food shelf space more efficient, safe and inviting. A walk-in freezer and cooler will also be added along with increasing storage shelf space.

Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization in St. Cloud is receiving $50,000. They plan to hire a deputy chief executive officer. Its mission is to support and empower central Minnesota refugee and immigrant communities.

More than 70 nonprofits applied for this one-time funding opportunity.