39 Minnesota License Plates That You Can’t Have Because They Are Illegal!

I got a notice in the mail this week telling me that one of our vehicles is going to need new plates when it's time to renew our tabs. The notice stated that unless I go to a local DMV for specialty plates I'll receive a new set in the mail. It took me about 5 seconds to just roll with the random plates that are coming to me, but about 2.5 seconds into thinking about it, I did give thought to a custom license plate. What I didn't know is that there are at LEAST 39 phrases or words that you CAN NOT use on your license plate, and for good reason.

People call them different things, I grew up hearing them called the 'vanity plates' or 'specialty license plates where you pick a name or phrase to use in place of the 3 letters and 3 numbers that are traditionally on a Minnesota 'normal' license plate.

According to Minnesota Statute 168.12 "No words or combination of letters placed on these plates may be used for commercial advertising, be of an obscene, indecent, or immoral nature, or be of a nature that would offend public morals or decency."

The only reason I know there are at LEAST 39 illegal custom license plates is that back in 2016 Fox 9 in the Twin Cities did a story about 39 Minnesotans being told their license plates violated this statute and were being revoked. Here are the 39 license plate phrases that are illegal in Minnesota according to that article.

BDSM

BEANER

BEANER2

BJFMLF

BUSANUT

CAMLTOE

CUBTCHS

DATASS

DATA55

DEZNUTS

DZNUTZ

EFNGONE

EFN7PIN

ESTLTFU

FNA

FNMUSLE

FNRODD

FUBP

FUDEER

FUGGLY

FUGNA

GETBENT

GOTNUTZ

NONUTS

NONUTZ

OHSHEET

PNTYWGN

REDSKIN

STFU

SUMBCH

TARBABY

TARBBY

TBAGGR

T1H5TA3

URBTCH

URGSPOT

WTRASH

WYTRSH

SHEEIT

If you are looking for a specialty or custom license plate there are forms you need to fill out and return to your local DMV, and you can see those forms and the options you have by heading here.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state