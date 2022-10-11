39 Minnesota License Plates That You Can’t Have Because They Are Illegal!
I got a notice in the mail this week telling me that one of our vehicles is going to need new plates when it's time to renew our tabs. The notice stated that unless I go to a local DMV for specialty plates I'll receive a new set in the mail. It took me about 5 seconds to just roll with the random plates that are coming to me, but about 2.5 seconds into thinking about it, I did give thought to a custom license plate. What I didn't know is that there are at LEAST 39 phrases or words that you CAN NOT use on your license plate, and for good reason.
People call them different things, I grew up hearing them called the 'vanity plates' or 'specialty license plates where you pick a name or phrase to use in place of the 3 letters and 3 numbers that are traditionally on a Minnesota 'normal' license plate.
According to Minnesota Statute 168.12 "No words or combination of letters placed on these plates may be used for commercial advertising, be of an obscene, indecent, or immoral nature, or be of a nature that would offend public morals or decency."
The only reason I know there are at LEAST 39 illegal custom license plates is that back in 2016 Fox 9 in the Twin Cities did a story about 39 Minnesotans being told their license plates violated this statute and were being revoked. Here are the 39 license plate phrases that are illegal in Minnesota according to that article.
BDSM
BEANER
BEANER2
BJFMLF
BUSANUT
CAMLTOE
CUBTCHS
DATASS
DATA55
DEZNUTS
DZNUTZ
EFNGONE
EFN7PIN
ESTLTFU
FNA
FNMUSLE
FNRODD
FUBP
FUDEER
FUGGLY
FUGNA
GETBENT
GOTNUTZ
NONUTS
NONUTZ
OHSHEET
PNTYWGN
REDSKIN
STFU
SUMBCH
TARBABY
TARBBY
TBAGGR
T1H5TA3
URBTCH
URGSPOT
WTRASH
WYTRSH
SHEEIT
If you are looking for a specialty or custom license plate there are forms you need to fill out and return to your local DMV, and you can see those forms and the options you have by heading here.
CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America
KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state
50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist