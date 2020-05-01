28 More Deaths Due to COVID-19, 1 in Benton County

ST. PAUL -- Benton County has recorded its first death related to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says Benton County now has one death and 21 confirmed cases of the virus. Due to privacy laws, the MDH hasn't been releasing many details on the confirmed cases beyond which counties they are from.

Stearns County reported 168 new cases Thursday, bringing the county's total up to 435. There are no reported deaths yet in the county. Stearns County has the third most confirmed cases n the state behind Hennepin (1,829) and Nobles (866).

Sherburne County had 11 new confirmed cases Thursday, bringing their total to 39 with no deaths yet.

The state conducted its highest number of tests in a single day Thursday, with over 4,500, bringing the total to nearly 75,000. Statewide, there were 594 new confirmed cases, bringing that total to 5,730.

The good news: 110 more people have recovered from the virus, with that number now at 2,282.

Twenty-eight more people have died due to complications related to COVID-19, with 371 total. There are 369 people in the hospital today with the virus, and 118 of those are in the ICU.