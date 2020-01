ST. CLOUD -- After this past weekend's rain, this is now the wettest year on record here in St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we've officially had 41.74 inches of precipitation in 2019. That's 14 inches above normal.

The top 5 wettest years in St. Cloud:

#1). 2019 - 41.74 inches

#2). 1897 - 41.01 inches

#3). 1965 - 39.32 inches

#4). 1951 - 37.26 inches

#5). 2014 - 36.72 inches