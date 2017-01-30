2 St. Joseph Men Okay After Pickup Falls Through Ice In Todd County

GREY EAGLE - Two men from St. Joseph escaped injury when the pickup they were in fell through the ice on a Todd County lake. The Sheriff's Office says it happened on Friday afternoon just after 1:30 p.m.

Duane Scepaniak was on Big Swan Lake, near the narrows, when the pickup broke through the ice. Scepaniak and his passenger, David Walz, were both able to climb out as the vehicle came to rest on its wheels in about four feet of water.