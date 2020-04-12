109 New Positive COVID-19 Cases in MN, 49 More Recovered

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says they have confirmed another 109 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, bringing the total to 1,621. (Note: The MDH originally listed on their tracking website the total number of new cases was 194, but have since released a new number saying it is actually 109 new cases. They have not updated their website yet.)

However, due to the lack of testing kits available, not everyone is being tested so the actual number is likely much higher.

The Health Department says the number of people who have recovered from the virus is now at 842, which is up 49 from the day before.

The number of deaths in the state due to complications related to COVID-19 increased by six with the total now at 70.

The number of people who are hospitalized from COVID-19 increase by 12 and is up to 157. Of those, 74 are in the ICU , which is an increase of five.

The Minnesota Department of Health completed by about 2,000 tests on Saturday bringing their total up to just over 37,000.

Locally:

Wright County -- 16 positive cases, 1 death

Sherburne County -- 9 positive cases, 0 deaths

Stearns County -- 7 positive cases, 0 deaths

Benton County -- 1 positive case, 0 deaths

