18th Annual Alzheimer’s Ride for the Mind this Saturday

It's that time of year again. Time for the 18th Annual Alzheimer's Ride for the Mind. This is such a great event raising money for the memory care facilities and their specific needs around central Minnesota. When you make a donation you know that your money will be used right here in central Minnesota.

Alzheimer's is such a terrible disease. if you haven't ever had a family member or friend suffer from this horrible, sad disease, you most likely will at some point.

The 18th Annual Alzheimer's Ride for the Mind takes place this Saturday (June 17th). motorcycle will be taking the streets while the ATVs and side-by-sides will hit the trails.

The ride starts at Rudy's Roadhouse in Genola. Registration is at noon and then take off for a great afternoon of riding for a great cause. Later end up back at Rudy's Roadhouse for the silent auction, door prizes food, drinks and more.

And be sure to pick up one of those great Ride for the Mind t-shirts at Rudy's Roadhouse.

For more information them them out on Facebook. Remember, all proceeds from the 18th Annual Ride for the Mind go to memory care facilities and their specific needs around central Minnesota.

This is a great event for a great cause. Enjoy the ride this Saturday. Remember, registration is at noon at Rudy's Roadhouse in Genola.

