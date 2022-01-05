16 Things Every MN Vehicle Needs For A Winter Emergency

I was shopping at Sam's Club this past weekend and noticed they've got several products on display that would be great to have in your car in case of a winter snow emergency, like a tiny shovel you can fold up and store in your trunk.

Get our free mobile app

It actually got me thinking about my own winter preparedness kit...or lack thereof. I decided to search the internet and create a list of items I need for winter driving. Since I've already done the work, I figured I may as well share it with the masses!

With a winter weather advisory in our forecast, it might be a great day to take inventory of what you need for your own vehicle. Here are 16 things every Minnesota vehicle needs in case of a winter emergency.