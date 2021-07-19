15-Year-old Shot, In Critical Condition in Fridley

FRIDLEY -- A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Fridley.

On Sunday at about 7:00 p.m. the Fridley Police Department was called to Mercy Hospital Unity Campus on a report of a 15-year-old boy that had arrived in the emergency department with a gunshot wound.

The victim is currently at a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is believed to have happened in the 6000 block of Main St. in the city of Fridley.

Get our free mobile app

A 17-year-old boy is in custody but has not been formally charged.

This is still an active investigation by the Fridley Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Minnesota’s Best Bus Drivers Test Their Skills at Annual Roadeo in St. Cloud