$101,000 Lottery Winner in Princeton

PRINCETON -- Someone playing the lottery in Princeton has won a big prize.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a prize of just over $101,000 was won at the Kwik Trip at 707 Northland Drive in Princeton playing the Print-N-Play game.

Get our free mobile app

It is a game with a progressive jackpot that increases as tickets are sold. Once the jackpot is won, it resets to $5,000. Players can choose from Bingo, Crossword and Slots. A $5 ticket wins 100 percent of the jackpot, a $3 ticket wins 60 percent, and a $1 ticket wins 20 percent.