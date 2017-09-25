WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for September 25, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for September 25, 2017.

CAR HITS BOY -- Serious injuries for a 12-year-old boy, hit by a car while crossing a highway in Elk River. Happened Sunday night on Highway 169 at Main Street. Life threatening injuries for the boy -- Ian Kniseley of Elk River.

DUCK HUNTING ACCIDENT -- A 16-year-old boy, shot in the leg by his 17-year-old hunting partner, who thought the shotgun was empty when it was cased. It wasn't. happened on North Union Lake Saturday near Alexandria.

DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC RE-OPENS -- Ribbon-cutting and road re-opening ceremonies Tuesday evening after a summer of road reconstruction and improvements to 5th Avenue downtown. The project started in June.

742 ENROLLMENT -- Enrollment's up in the St. Cloud Area School District. 10,147 this fall -- 286 more than last year, but still fewer than in 2014 and 2015. The district's been working to retain and attract students.

LEAF EXPANDS -- The St. Cloud area school district's Local Education and Activities Foundation has started a new fund to help disadvantaged kids to take part in school activities. The Activities Participation Fund will help with some costs like physicals, equipment and transportation for after-school activities.

VFW MEMBERSHIP -- Declining membership and how to attract younger members was a big discussion at this weekend's VFW Fall Conference. Possible solutions? Everything from providing childcare to helping pay membership dues to local VFW post tours.

ST. CLOUD JOB FAIR -- Looking for a job? Area businesses will be at the River's Edge Convention Center Tuesday afternoon for the St. Cloud Area Job Fair. It's free.

TARGET WAGES -- Target's raising its minimum wage to $11-an-hour next month -- and $15-an-hour by the end of 2020. The company, hoping to better recruit and retain staff.