WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for September 25, 2017
CAR HITS BOY -- Serious injuries for a 12-year-old boy, hit by a car while crossing a highway in Elk River. Happened Sunday night on Highway 169 at Main Street. Life threatening injuries for the boy -- Ian Kniseley of Elk River.
DUCK HUNTING ACCIDENT -- A 16-year-old boy, shot in the leg by his 17-year-old hunting partner, who thought the shotgun was empty when it was cased. It wasn't. happened on North Union Lake Saturday near Alexandria.
DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC RE-OPENS -- Ribbon-cutting and road re-opening ceremonies Tuesday evening after a summer of road reconstruction and improvements to 5th Avenue downtown. The project started in June.
742 ENROLLMENT -- Enrollment's up in the St. Cloud Area School District. 10,147 this fall -- 286 more than last year, but still fewer than in 2014 and 2015. The district's been working to retain and attract students.
LEAF EXPANDS -- The St. Cloud area school district's Local Education and Activities Foundation has started a new fund to help disadvantaged kids to take part in school activities. The Activities Participation Fund will help with some costs like physicals, equipment and transportation for after-school activities.
VFW MEMBERSHIP -- Declining membership and how to attract younger members was a big discussion at this weekend's VFW Fall Conference. Possible solutions? Everything from providing childcare to helping pay membership dues to local VFW post tours.
ST. CLOUD JOB FAIR -- Looking for a job? Area businesses will be at the River's Edge Convention Center Tuesday afternoon for the St. Cloud Area Job Fair. It's free.
TARGET WAGES -- Target's raising its minimum wage to $11-an-hour next month -- and $15-an-hour by the end of 2020. The company, hoping to better recruit and retain staff.
DAYTON-NFL ANTHEM -- Governor Mark Dayton says the Minnesota Vikings' locking arms in solidarity during the national anthem Sunday was the appropriate response. That, in response to President Trump's criticism of NFL players who don't stand for the Star Spangled Banner. Dayton says he disagrees with pro athletes who sit or kneel during the anthem.