Update: 12-Year-old Boy Hit While Walking Across the Highway Has Died

ELK RIVER - An update to a story we first told you about on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 169 at Main Street.

The car driven by 36-year-old Christopher Tatu of Osseo was going north when it struck Ian Kniseley of Elk River.