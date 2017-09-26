Update: 12-Year-old Boy Hit While Walking Across the Highway Has Died
ELK RIVER - An update to a story we first told you about on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Elk River.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 169 at Main Street.
The car driven by 36-year-old Christopher Tatu of Osseo was going north when it struck Ian Kniseley of Elk River.
Kniseley was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
Kniseley's YouCaring page. And Kniseley's GoFundMe page.