Downtown St. Cloud’s 5th Avenue to Reopen Tuesday Evening

ST. CLOUD - An official ribbon cutting ceremony will reopen downtown St. Cloud's 5th Avenue to traffic. The event will take place on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. outside the Metro Transit Station on the corner of 1st Street South and 5th Avenue South.

The $2.2 million revitalization project included a complete rebuild of the pipes below the streets, as well as new sidewalks, curb and gutter, and roadway.

Features of the new two block stretch through downtown include new streetlights and spaces for restaurants to offer outdoor seating.

The project got underway in June.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be a part of St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis' Town Hall Meeting.