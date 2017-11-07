WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for November 7, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for November 7, 2017.

BASEBALL BAT ATTACK -- In St. Cloud, 31-year-old Philip Keys, pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon for threatening to hit a couple with a baseball bat in a WalMart parking lot back in 2015. Sentencing in January.

HACKING REVENGE -- In Minneapolis, federal prosecutors charging 46-year-old John Kelsey Gammell with paying hackers to sabotage websites of his former employer in Monticello.

CROSSWALK SAFETY -- In Waite Park, a crosswalk safety event to bring awareness to teacher drivers and walkers how to handle crosswalks. Last year, 60 pedestrians killed on Minnesota roads.

REFUGEE RESOLUTION -- St. Cloud Councilman Jeff Johnson's refugee resettlement moratorium resolution got a second for discussion, but the council rejected it.

CIGARETTE BUYING AGE -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, vetoing a measure to raise the tobacco buying age to 21. The city council could override his veto, but the measure only passed on a 4-to-3 vote. An override would require a supermajority vote.

DOWNTOWN LOFTS -- In downtown St. Cloud, the new Loft Condominiums are ready for move-in. The 6-floor, 47-unit upscale condos on West St. Germain were two years in the making.

SARTELL HOLIDAY LIGHTS -- And in Sartell, the city approving a holiday light display around Lake Francis for the month of December. The Country Lights Festival will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.