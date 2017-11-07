ST. CLOUD - Nearly two years after they broke ground, the new Loft Condominiums in downtown St. Cloud are finally ready for you to move in. The six-floor 47 unit building is on West St. Germain Street, across from Herberger's.

Makenda Developer spokesman Rod Lindquist says it features several community spaces.

We have a fitness center in here for residents, also a community room that has a nine-foot pool table, big screen TV, and a kitchen area.

The rooftop terrace is also a featured community space for residents. Four units also feature a private patio, in addition to the balconies.

Large windows, high ceilings, and exposed ductwork are some of the features in the living spaces. Lindquist says they wanted to recreate the feel of a renovated old building.

You go to downtown Minneapolis and there are old buildings that are there that are gutted out and they can tear down walls and create this atmosphere. Well here this is brand new and we had to create it. We want it to feel like it's an old building that got converted.

There are 9 -10 units on each of the six floors of the building. Each of them offering unique and spectacular views of the downtown and Mississippi River landscape.

Security cameras have been installed throughout the building.

You can have an app on your smartphone and you can just hit the app and you can see the cameras outside. So, if you think you want to go up on the roof for a while, you can look and see it's full of people.

The building also has a main level parking garage with 18 stalls and two private spaces. If you want one of the parking spaces that will cost you extra. However, you can park in the new parking ramp as part of your home ownership fees.

It was built on the site of the former Dan Marsh building and a large mural of that old building greets you when you walk into the main lobby.

Studio units are selling for $175,000 while a two-bedroom corner unit with private patio is selling for $350,000. There are five studio units, 36 one-bedroom units, and six two bedroom units. One unit has been sold so far.

Millennials and Baby Boomers - that's the target audience for The Loft Condominiums.

If you'd like to see it for yourself, Premier Real Estate is now offering open houses on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 until 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.