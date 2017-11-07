Man Pleads Guilty in Walmart Parking Lot Threat

ST. CLOUD -- A man who tried to attack a couple outside the St. Cloud Walmart store has pleaded guilty. Thirty-one-year-old Philip Keys has pleaded guilty to second degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the attack in October 2015.

According to the criminal complaint, a couple was walking to their car just before midnight when Keys approached them dragging a baseball bat . He asked the couple if they've "ever been hit in the head with a bat?". The couple thought the man was joking and continued walking.

The husband heard the suspect take a deep breath when he turned around to find Keys raising the bat as if to hit them. The man, who has a permit to carry, pulled out his gun and ordered Keys to drop the bat. Records show Keys dropped the bat and told the man to shoot him then fled the scene.

Police later located Keys and arrested him.

Keys will be sentenced January 18th.