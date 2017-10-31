ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to attacking another man with a baseball bat. Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Adrian pleaded guilty to one count of second degree assault with a weapon Friday.

Court records show Adrian waited outside his apartment building last July and confronted another tenant about some money he was owed. It happened just before midnight in the 4100 block of 12th Street North.

The victim said Adrian swung the bat at him, hitting him several times in the leg. Police arrived and viewed surveillance footage showing the assault and also showing Adrian walking back into his apartment with the bat over his shoulder.