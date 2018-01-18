Man Sentenced To Over A Year in Prison For Walmart Threat

ST. CLOUD -- A man who tried to attack a couple outside the St. Cloud Walmart has been sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison.

Thirty-one-year-old Philip Keys pleaded guilty in November to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the attack in October 2015.

According to the criminal complaint, a couple was walking to their car just before midnight when Keys approached them dragging a baseball bat. He asked the couple if they've "ever been hit in the head with a bat?"

The couple continued walking, when the husband heard the man take a deep breath and turned around to find Keys raising the bat as if to hit them. The man, who had a permit to carry, pulled out his gun and ordered Keys to drop the bat.

Records show Keys dropped the bat, told the man to shoot him, then fled the scene.

Keys will be credited with 381 days already served.