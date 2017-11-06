Holiday Light Display To Brighten Sartell’s Lake Francis

SARTELL -- Lake Francis in Sartell will see some holiday cheer next month.

Sartell officials approved, during Monday's council meeting, a holiday light display around the lake throughout the month of December.

The city was approached by several area businesses about displaying a large holiday light display for residents from December 1st to December 23rd.

The weekly light display would be known as the Country Lights Festival and be scheduled every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Besides the lights, the festival will have several family friendly activities and will be free to the public.

Outlets to power the lights would be needed, which would be sponsored through private donors. The entire lighting will be funded through the help of a non-profit and set up with volunteers.

Lake Francis along Pinecone Road near Chateau Waters, Sta-Fit and the new Community Center.