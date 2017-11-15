WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for November 15, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for November 15, 2017.

EVACUATION -- Police evacuated Bel Clare Estates mobile home park in Waite Park. Bringing in the bomb squad after a suspicious device found.

FATHER FOUND -- Police have arrested the father of a St. Cloud toddler who found a loaded gun at home -- and shot and wounded himself. 28-year-old William Dickerson, arrested in Miles City, Montana and facing extradition.

CLERGY ABUSE -- The St. Cloud Diocese, adding the names of two deceased priests to the list of those who likely abused minors. Casimir Plakut died in 1988 and Augustine John Strub died in 2015. Both men served at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring.

FIRST FLIGHT -- The first seasonal flight of St. Cloud travelers took off for Punta Gorda, Florida Wednesday morning. Allegiant Airlines, restoring the seasonal flights for the winter.

SANTA PAWS -- For a 32nd year, The Tri-County Humane Society will take pictures of you and your pets for your Christmas cards. It's the $39 Santa Paws fundraiser this weekend.