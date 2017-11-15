St. Cloud Man Wanted in Toddler Shooting Found in Montana

MILES CITY, MONTANA -- A St. Cloud man wanted by police after a toddler was shot Monday has been found and arrested.

St. Cloud Police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday morning for 28-year-old William Dickerson. Police say Dickerson was arrested in Miles City, Montana a short time later during a traffic stop. He'll be held in a Montana jail until he can be extradited back to Minnesota to face charges of being a felon in possession of a gun, and negligent storage of a firearm.

Police were called to the 1500 block of 15th Avenue Southeast Monday morning for a report of a child bleeding. The three-year-old boy had found the gun and pulled the trigger accidentally shooting himself.