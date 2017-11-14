Diocese of St. Cloud Adds Two More to ‘Likely Abuse of Minors List’

ST. CLOUD -- Two names have been added to the Diocese of St. Cloud's list of clergy likely to have abused minors.

In a news release Tuesday , Bishop Donald Kettler says the two men were priests added by St. John's Abbey in Collegeville, to its list .

The two men are Casimir Plakut , who was ordained in 1938 and died in 1988, and Augustine John Strub , who was ordained in 1947 and died in 2015. Both men served at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Plakut served from 1948 - 1949, and Strub from 1958 - 1959.

In the release, Bishop Kettler asks all Catholics in the diocese to "pray for healing for all victims and survivors of sexual abuse". He also encourages all victims of abuse to come forward.

Kettler says he will hold a listening session in the "near future" at St. Boniface Church.